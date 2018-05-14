When it rains in South Florida, it pours

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - South Florida got a respite from the rain Monday morning, but more heavy showers are on the way.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a large area of cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms extending from western Cuba across the Gulf of Mexico, the Florida Straits and much of the Florida peninsula.

Although the National Hurricane Center is only calling for a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days, the system will be bringing plenty of rain to South Florida.

Persistent rainfall will continue through mid-week.

Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said the rain won't be widespread all at once.

"The main threat we're going to have from this system is localized flooding," she said.

