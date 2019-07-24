Wicked weather: Lightning injures woman, sinkhole partially swallows car

AVENTURA, Fla. - When the wicked weather descended in South Florida on Tuesday afternoon, a woman was injured when lightning struck in Miami-Dade County and a blue Toyota was stuck in a sinkhole in Broward County

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded about 3 p.m. to the Miami-Dade Public Library's California Club branch at 700 Ives Dairy Road., in Miami-Dade's Ives Estates neighborhood.

Witnesses said the woman was crossing the street as storms moved in when lightning struck. Fire Rescue personnel rushed her to Aventura Hospital's North Trauma Center where she remained in critical condition early Wednesday morning.

After a storm flooded a street in Broward County's city of Hollywood, a sinkhole opened and swallowed part of a Toyota. The impact was hard enough that the car's airbags went off.

The sinkhole was in front of a home and the Cathy & Bob Anderson Park at the intersection of Thomas Street and North 58th Avenue. Hollywood Police Department officers and city employees from the public works department responded.

