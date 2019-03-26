Wicked winds expected this week in South Florida

MIAMI - A powerful storm system will move just offshore from Florida over the next few days, bringing very gusty winds Wednesday evening through Friday. This storm system resembles those typically seen in New England, commonly referred to as "nor'easters," as the strong winds wrap around the system and blow from the northeast.

Timing: Wednesday morning won’t be too rough, but gusts will hit 25 mph by the afternoon. The wind will continue to build Wednesday night and will peak Thursday with gusts likely exceeding 35 mph at times. On Friday, it will remain breezy, but winds will subside somewhat.

Impacts: Very poor beach and boating conditions will take hold Wednesday afternoon and remain through Thursday night. A gale warning is in effect for the nearshore waters, as is a small craft advisory. Seas could exceed 15 feet, and waves could be large enough to cause beach erosion and minor coastal flooding. It will be an unpleasant time to be at the beaches, as well, as the wind will carry sand and blast beachgoers. A high risk for rip currents will also be in play.

Good news: The low moves away just in time for the weekend. So outdoor plans will be much improved for both Saturday and Sunday.



