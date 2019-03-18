Winter wraps up in South Florida with blast of wet weather

MIAMI - Tuesday is the last full day of winter, and we will wrap up the season with a blast of wet weather. A "blob" of high atmospheric moisture is lurking Monday in the Gulf of Mexico. This "blob" will be dragged over South Florida as a weather disturbance tracks our way Monday night and Tuesday.

Here is how the timing breaks down:

MONDAY NIGHT: Expect rain to slowly increase in coverage. Still, the main show is not yet here, so rain will still be spotty/scattered. Rain chance: 50 percent.

TUESDAY: Rain is very likely. Heavy rain is possible. Though there will likely be some breaks in the showers here and there, the chance for rain remains elevated throughout the entire day. Rain chance: 90 percent.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The weather disturbance will begin its departure, but we will still have a good shot for showers. Rain chance: 60 percent.

WEDNESDAY: Expect spotty morning showers, but dry air will take back over for the afternoon. The chance for rain in the morning: 30 percent. This drops for the afternoon.

So how much rain are we talking? Widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely, but a few pockets of 4 to 6 inches in Broward County can't be ruled out.

Once the rain departs, we are in store for some outstanding early spring weather. Highs in the 70s with sunshine take hold Wednesday through Friday!

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.