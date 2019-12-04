5 ways to enjoy your week in Miami

Looking for something to do this week? From a pop-up film festival to a Charles' Dickens play, here's a lineup of Art Basel and holiday events to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

P.U.F.F: The Pop-Up Film Festival

Check out Miami's newest film festival showcasing local filmmakers. Beginning this Saturday, you can check out short films screened to an international Basel audience over three nights.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 6-11:30 p.m.

Where: SUKI'S, 4850 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free (P.U.F.F General); $7 (P.U.F.F Screening)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art Basel Wknd 2019 : GodArt X Dreams and Visions: An Interactive Multi-art Experience

Don't miss this interactive, faith-based art experience hosted by Godart. Our mission is to challenge, engage, motivate and awaken creatives from across the world to discover their creative God-given DNA, unveil their dreams and execute their visions.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: 5706 N.E. Second Ave., Miami, FL 33137

Admission: Free-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Performance By Jazzy Jeff - Art Basel 2019

Calling all EDM fans! Continue celebrating Art Basel weekend with this world-renowned DJ at Racket. West Philly-born Jazzy Jeff's list of accolades include a DMC Championship and multiple American Music and Grammy Awards nominations.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 a.m.

Where: Racket, 150 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nestor Torres Holiday Concert featuring Daniella Mass

Get in the holiday spirit with this concert featuring Miami's favorite Latin Grammy winner. Nestor Torres will be joined onstage by "America's Got Talent" favorite Daniella Mass. Stick around to purchase one of Torres' CDs and have them personally autographed.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Corpus Christi Church, 3220 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: $15 (General Admission); $25 (Blue Circle)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, a Play with Music

If you're a Charles Dickens fan, bring family or friends to see this two-man production. It features Dickens' original language supported by Christmas songs and old-fashioned foley-style sound effects.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway

Admission: $20 (General Admission); $15 (Members). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

