4 events to check out in Miami this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a teacher recruitment event to the Soft Riders' tape release party, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

KIPP Miami Staff Recruitment and Networking Event

Meet our team and connect with us over some delicious grub and beverages. We are growing to four schools next school year, and are actively hiring awesome team members at all levels.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 5-7 p.m.

Where: CIC Miami, 1951 N.W. Seventh Ave., #600

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

MasterClass Vegano y Saludable con Juan Restrepo en Holi Vegan

Are you ready to take your health to the next level? This masterclass with vegan athlete, Juan Restrepo, covers the benefits of being vegan, healthy eating during the Christmas season and more. Vegans and non-vegans are welcome to attend.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: 6411 Biscayne Blvd, 6411 Biscayne Blvd.

Admission: $30 (One Person); $50 (Two People)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dade Heritage Trust Holiday Party

If you're passionate about preservation, don't miss Dade Heritage Trust's our annual holiday party. Join us at a historic home in Morningside for food, libations and more.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Morningside, 5991 N.E. Sixth Court

Admission: $100

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'El Cuerpo Pide Amor' Tape Release Show with DRACULA Live!

Calling all music fans! Join Soft Riders for a fiesta celebrating the release of its "El Cuerpo Pide Amor," which features Spanish romance songs, from the 1940s to present day. This event includes a live performance by Dracula, Miami's beloved folk duo.

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Sweat Records, 5505 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

