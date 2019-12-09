4 events to check out in Miami this week
KIPP Miami Staff Recruitment and Networking Event
Meet our team and connect with us over some delicious grub and beverages. We are growing to four schools next school year, and are actively hiring awesome team members at all levels.
Where: CIC Miami, 1951 N.W. Seventh Ave., #600
Admission: Free
Admission: Free
MasterClass Vegano y Saludable con Juan Restrepo en Holi Vegan
Are you ready to take your health to the next level? This masterclass with vegan athlete, Juan Restrepo, covers the benefits of being vegan, healthy eating during the Christmas season and more. Vegans and non-vegans are welcome to attend.
Where: 6411 Biscayne Blvd, 6411 Biscayne Blvd.
Admission: $30 (One Person); $50 (Two People)
Admission: $30 (One Person); $50 (Two People)
Dade Heritage Trust Holiday Party
If you're passionate about preservation, don't miss Dade Heritage Trust's our annual holiday party. Join us at a historic home in Morningside for food, libations and more.
Where: Morningside, 5991 N.E. Sixth Court
Admission: $100
Admission: $100
'El Cuerpo Pide Amor' Tape Release Show with DRACULA Live!
Calling all music fans! Join Soft Riders for a fiesta celebrating the release of its "El Cuerpo Pide Amor," which features Spanish romance songs, from the 1940s to present day. This event includes a live performance by Dracula, Miami's beloved folk duo.
Where: Sweat Records, 5505 N.E. Second Ave.
Admission: Free
Admission: Free
