3 events worth checking out in Miami this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a multi-genre music party to a cooking class, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Cush Creation: No Request

Calling fans of hip-hop, rap and underground music! Don't miss this multi-genre listening style party featuring improvised DJ sets from Rickyy, Tre Heimlich and Sie.



When: Friday, Dec. 20, 8:30 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 21, 12 a.m.

Where: 738 NW 62nd St, 738 N.W. 62nd St.

Admission: Free

Lee Foss & Josh Wink

Join us for a sonic adventure light years ahead of our space terrace plane with underground DJ producer Lee Foss, who launched the Repopulate Mars label. Ovum Recordings founder Josh Wink will also be in the house.



When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 11 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 22, 2 p.m.

Where: Club Space Miami , 34 N.E. 11th St., Terrace

Admission: $10 (1st release (entry before 1 a.m.); $15 (1st release (entry before 3 a.m.). More ticket options available.

Get in the Holiday SPIRIT! Cooking Class at Phuc Yea with Dasher & Crank

If cooking is your thing, this sip and supper experience is for you. You'll be welcomed with a complimentary drink and learn how to prepare three recipes alongside beverage mistress Ani Meinhold.

When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd.

Admission: $75

