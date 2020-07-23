Fast food for good: McDonald’s ‘Round-Up’ fundraiser helps sick children

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Your change at the fast-food register can change lives. From now through Aug. 16, customers who purchase food at McDonald’s restaurants can participate in their “Round-Up” fundraiser to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

RMHC is a nonprofit which helps families with ill or injured children stay together and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. The organization provides these families with a room and meals at no cost to them.

Due to COVID-19, the charity has seen a decrease in donations and the cancelation of fundraising events. South Floridians can help by offering to “Round-Up” their order total to the nearest dollar and donate the change to RMHC.

Customers can make the donation when using a debit or credit card and paying at the counter or drive-thru. If a customer is paying with cash, they can also ask the crew to round up to the next dollar before paying, or they can drop their spare change in any of the RMHC donation boxes located inside the lobby, at the register or below the drive-through window.

“Despite the financial support we lost, due to the pandemic, donations received via ‘Round-Up’ can help us continue to give these families a home where they can stay together, near the medical care and resources they need,” said Soraya Rivera-Moya, Executive Director of RMHC South Florida.

Another way to support RMHC when visiting McDonald’s is by making a $1, $3 or $5 donation. Customers can ask the crew member taking their order to add their chosen donation amount to their total.

Some might say the “Round-Up” fundraiser is an opportunity to eat fast food with zero guilt and loads of satisfaction.

For more information and a video about ‘Round-Up’ click here.