Stephen G. hosts special holiday event for deserving Embrace Girls Foundation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Candy, cake and empanada stations, a holiday photo booth and “T’was The Night Before Christmas” story time, plus some fantastic gifts awaited a group of deserving girls at the Embrace Girls Foundation Holiday event. The Wednesday before Christmas party was sponsored by design guru, Stephen Gurowitz, known as Stephen G., interior designer to the rich and famous and owner of one of the most prominent interior design firms in the country. Stephen G. adopted an entire classroom of Embrace Girl Foundation students.

Families earned their invite based on their engagement in the program, community service and their children’s excellent school and attendance and behavior.

“We are so blessed to end the year bringing joy and love to our families” said Velma R. Lawrence, CEO of www.embracegirlpower.org.

Lawrence said before the party that the families weren’t aware of what to expect when they arrived.

We’re looking forward to seeing the kids’ surprised little faces,” she said.