Dwyane Wade’s son helps make hoop dreams come true

Photo from left to right: Karen Miller, Zaire Wade, Blake Miller, Jeffrey Miller, Melanie Damian, Kara Locke, Dahveon Morris.

MIAMI – Zaire Wade, son of legendary former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade, was involved in the creation of an outdoor basketball court for a local school.

Wade is the friend and business partner of Blake Miller, of the Big-B clothing line.

The Miller family made a naming gift to The SEED School of Miami’s capital campaign restricted for the construction and design of the basketball court.

As a current college student at Syracuse University and former Assistant Basketball Coach at SEED Miami, Blake was brought in to create the center court logo and overall court concept.

He also serves as a mentor and actively inspires SEED students through motivational speaking about his journey to college, entrepreneurship, fashion and design.

A special dedication ceremony was held this month at The SEED School of Miami, located at 1901 NW 127 Street.

The SEED School is a college-preparatory, public boarding school for South Florida students.

Its mission is to provide an outstanding educational program that empowers students to be successful, both academically and socially.

For more information, visit miami.seedschool.org.