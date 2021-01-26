Students receive new school supplies, lesson in service

Thanks to a grant aimed at cultivating a culture of service among youth, Hope for Miami launched the “Repack the Backpack” Drive Thru Event.

MIAMI – Most backpack giveaways happen a few weeks before the start of a new school year.

Hope For Miami, a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing children, youth and families through effective programs, wanted to extend that community service to other critical time periods.

The winter months represent a midway point in the school year when a high number of students, particularly those from low to moderate income neighborhoods, need their school supplies replenished.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service, high school students from Miami gathered to pack backpacks with school supplies for 750 children in need.

The backpacks were distributed at various elementary and middle schools, including Kinloch Park Elementary

“Hope for Miami is pleased that we can continue to serve children by both encouraging service learning and helping families who are economically-stressed by providing a new set of school supplies to last the rest of the school year,” said Yvonne Sawyer, CEO of Hope for Miami. “It may be a small gesture, but during the pandemic we need to come together and do all we can to assist students to succeed.”

As a leading local nonprofit, Hope for Miami develops after school, summer camp, and prevention programs aimed to educate and equip youth with the tools needed to secure better futures and abstain from risky behaviors.

To find out more about Hope for Miami and its programs, visit hopeformiami.org.