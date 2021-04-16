Join Local 10 for the 2021 South Florida Walk For Victory

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 is inviting you to join the 2021 South Florida Walk for Victory to benefit the Marfan Foundation.

With the ongoing pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually on Sunday, May 2, at noon. But you don’t have to wait until then to make a difference.

Team Top Ten’s goal is to raise $5,000 for The Marfan Foundation, which funds research for Marfan Syndrome, a life-threatening, genetic disorder that affects connective tissue. You can click here to safely and conveniently donate money toward the cause. You can also find out more about the walk and register to participate.

Together, we can reach the fundraising goal and save lives.