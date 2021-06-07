Local 10 recognized for Big Bus Toy Express

From left to right: Lt. Col. Charles Larson III, First Sgt. Terika King, Local 10's Mayte Padron, and Lt. Col. Ian Garvey.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots paid a special visit to WPLG-Local 10. Lt. Col. Charles Larson III, First Sgt. Terika King and Lt. Col. Ian Garvey presented our community relations director, Mayte Padron, with three plaques for the station’s ongoing support of the Toys For Toys holiday program.

Every year, Local 10 partners with Big Bus Miami to collect new, unwrapped toys for Toys For Tots using a double-decker bus that crisscrosses South Florida. Onboard are Local 10 News talent and Marine Corps Reserve officers in full dress uniform. The Big Bus Toy Express makes several stops throughout the day providing live reports and documenting the donation experience.

In 2020, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Big Bus Toy Express had a record-breaking year, collecting more than 16,000 toys.

Since 2016, we have surpassed the 100,000 mark. Local 10 thanks all the generous viewers who made it possible by donating year after year. With their help, we will have another very successful toy drive in December 2021.