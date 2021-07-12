Salvation Army’s Kettle Krush is Christmas in July

Pull your Santa hat and ugly Christmas sweater from the far corners of your closet.

The Salvation Army of Broward County is hosting its fourth annual Kettle Krush 5K. The festive fundraiser lets you walk, run or roll in your favorite holiday costume to raise funds for families in need.

The event takes place July 24 at 7 a.m. at Quiet Waters Park, located at 401 Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach.

Local 10 SoFlo Health’s Hunter Franqui will serve as the special guest host.

“We’re getting in the holiday spirit, early, to help our community return to prosperity and wellness while raising critical funds to help our neighbors in need,” said Major Stephen Long, area commander for The Salvation Army of Broward County.

The race is named after The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles, which are staffed during the holidays to collect funds to combat poverty and homelessness in South Florida. Last year, The Salvation Army raised $320,215, in less than five weeks in November and December.

This represents a 33% increase over the same period the year before.

Every year, The Salvation Army serves more than 50,000 Broward County residents, and more than 70% of its funding comes directly from the community.

This year’s Kettle Krush 5K presented by PwC can be done in-person or virtually. Registration fees range from $10 for kids and to $30 for adults.

Refreshments are included. Park entrance and parking are free.

Awards will be given to participants in top three categories and age groups. All registrants will receive a free, commemorative t-shirt.

To register and find out more, visit https://tinyurl.com/KettleKrush2021.