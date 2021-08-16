Senior moments: Share your photos from the smartphone to the spotlight

Older people jokingly say they are having a “senior moment” when they can’t recall a name or event to memory. Local 10 is redefining that phrase in a fun way. Our “Senior Moments” campaign is tailored to celebrate those special moments in a senior’s life.

From now until Aug. 31, Local 10 viewers are invited to take a picture of their favorite senior, age 65 and wiser, celebrating a milestone birthday, family reunion or another special occasion. That photo can be uploaded at the bottom of this page, along with a description in 50 words or less of the moment captured. In September, we will feature the “Senior Moment of the Day” on our social media pages, and you can see the photos in a gallery on Local10.com.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, our seniors had to isolate from family, friends, and the activities they enjoyed most to protect themselves. Once vaccines became available, they were finally able to socialize again and visit with their loved ones.

There is a treasure trove of senior moments around us and Local 10 wants to share them with viewers.

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO USING THE TOOL BELOW: