The Children’s Trust Family Expo returns with more free fun, resources

In 2020, Covid-19 forced the cancellation of The Children’s Trust Family Expo. In 2021, the annual event returns with a new format.

From late August through September, The Family Expo will hold four, free Pop-Up style events throughout Miami-Dade County. These pop-events will partner with existing outreach efforts in the community and will take place on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In prior years, The Family Expo was a one-day event at one location. The revamped format offers expanded locations and opportunities for guests.

At the Pop-Up events, Trust-funded providers and other exhibitors specializing in a wide-array of children’s services will have booths. There will also be exhibits highlighting everything from afterschool programming to health and wellness. Like at previous Family Expos, there will be character appearances, animal shows, live music, backpack giveaways and other surprises.

“After a year of uncertainty, we are excited that The Children’s Trust can bring the Family Expo back to Miami-Dade,” said The Children’s Trust President and CEO James R. Haj. “Not only does it provide a day of fun for our children, but it also showcases all of the valuable resources available to the families in our communities.”

The dates and locations for the 2021 Family Expo are as follows:

August 28

South Miami-Dade (Cutler Bay)

Sweet Home Community Campus

10701 SW 184th Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33157

September 12

North Miami-Dade (Miami Gardens)

PK People Matter Pop-up

3000 NW 199th Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

September 18

Central Miami-Dade (Miami)

HistoryMiami Museum

101 W. Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33120

September 25

West Miami-Dade (Doral)

Jackson West Medical Center

2801 NW 79th Avenue

Doral, FL 33122

The Family Expo will abide by all current CDC guidance and local regulations. There will be hand sanitizing stations available at all event locations.

For more information, visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org/FamilyExpo.