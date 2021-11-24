Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express rolls through South Florida Dec. 10

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Beep Beep! The Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express will be on the road Friday, Dec. 10.

For eight consecutive years, and hitting an all-time record during a global pandemic, the Big Bus Toy Express will be collecting new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Local 10 and Big Bus Miami are teaming up again to crisscross South Florida and make a stop at a neighborhood near you.

Changing gears this year, Kristi Krueger will get things started bright and early in Miami-Dade County. In the afternoon, Louis Aguirre takes the wheel and makes several stops in Broward County. They’ll be joined by U.S. Marine Corps servicemen and women in full dress uniform, festive choirs, holiday characters and many more surprises. The stops offer a unique opportunity to give directly to the Toys For Tots program.

Since 2014, the Big Bus Toy Express has collected more than 100,000 brand-new toys to make the holidays brighter for tens of thousands of kids. Donations are always desperately needed for kids ages 12 and up.

Stay tuned for the list of locations and plan to make a Big Bus difference this holiday season.