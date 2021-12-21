Former Miami Dolphins star makes holiday wishes come true

Vernon Carey (on the left) and friends at Dick’s Sporting Goods Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Christmas came a few days in advance for ten young members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County. They each received $300 and had a little over an hour to shop for whatever they wanted at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Pembroke Pines.

Tuesday’s event was sponsored by former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Vernon Carey and the Carey Family Foundation.

After the shopping spree, the kids were treated to lunch, courtesy of Hooters.

In addition to the shopping spree, the Carey Family Foundation is providing gifts for seven additional families this holiday season from the Boys and Girls Clubs’ Lauderhill and Deerfield Beach unit locations and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Vernon Carey, LaTavia Carey and their children, Jaylen Carey and Taelynn Carey, are delivering the holiday gifts to the families.

The Carey Family Foundation creates programs and provides support to encourage the improvement of our youth.

These programs are designed to enhance educational and recreational development as well as economic opportunities within the community.

For more information about the Carey Family Foundation, visit CareyFamilyFoundation.org or call 954-298-8784.