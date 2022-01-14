MDC students volunteer at garden to help community in tribute to MLK Day

Miami-Dade College students are encouraged to come to campus garden to mark Martin Luther King Day as part of community service.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade College students showed up Friday at the school’s North Campus to take part in the Earth Ethics Institute’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

There, adjacent to the science complex, is a garden where produce is grown and harvested, then given to a food pantry on campus which serves those in need in the area.

“We have an underserved population who don’t have access to fresh vegetables,” said Stephen Nesvacil, program professional, Earth Ethics Institute at MDC North Campus.

“We are acknowledging that the day of service here in the garden is Martin Luther King’s call to activate and engage people to serve their community by doing volunteer service. We also acknowledge that Martin Luther King was one of the first environmental justice advocates . . .,” Nesvacil said.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in the wake of the pandemic it stands that 1 in 4 children in Florida are considered “food insecure.”