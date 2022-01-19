Local 10’s Betty Davis to host charity run, walk

DAVIE, Fla. – You can lace up your shoes, dress as your favorite superhero and bring your furry friend, too.

The David Posnak Jewish Community Center (DPJCC) and Lauren’s Kids are hosting the Be A Hero-Run4Kids event.

It takes place Jan. 30, from 8 am to 11 am, at the DPJCC’s 40-acre campus located at 5850 South Pine Island Road in Davie.

The 5K run-walk and wheelchair race will feature an array of free, family-friendly activities, including fun color run finale, bounce house, giant obstacle course and live music.

There will be a free health and wellness fair after the race, which will be professionally timed and medals will be awarded to the top three male and female participants in each division.

Don’t forget Fido. You can bring your tail-waggers dressed as their favorite superhero and enter for a chance to win the pet costume contest.

Local 10′s Chief Certified Meteorologist, Betty Davis, will serve as the event emcee.

The staff from DPJCC and Lauren’s Kids will be providing water, fruit and other healthy snacks. Broward Sheriff’s Office will be on site to ensure the course is safe and easily accessible for everyone.

All proceeds benefit the JCC’s Giborim United program, which includes enrichment classes and summer camp for children, teens, and adults with developmental disabilities, as well as Lauren’s Kids programs which educates adults and children about child sexual abuse prevention through in-school curricula, awareness campaigns, and speaking engagements.

To register and find out more, visit BeAHeroRun4Kids.org.