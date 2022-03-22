Broward Walk the Talk Epilepsy honors local girl

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Research shows that one in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy at some point in their lives.

It happened at the age of eight for Kaitlyn August. Now a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Katilyn’s condition has progressed where medication is no longer enough to manage her symptoms. A service dog, named Mowgli, can sense and alert Kaitlyn to epileptic seizures before they happen.

Kaitlyn has learned to live and thrive with epilepsy. She will be attending New York University in the fall to pursue a career in film, and on Sunday, she will receive Epilepsy Florida’s Clayton Feig Youth Award.

The honor, named after a young man who courageously battled the condition and highlighting the important work of those dedicated to removing the stigma associated with epilepsy, will be presented at the nonprofit’s Broward Walk the Talk Epilepsy event at Hollywood North Beach Park. The event starts at 9:15 a.m. Local 10 Sports Anchor Clay Ferraro will serve as emcee.

“Kaitlyn’s work in raising local epilepsy awareness is remarkable,” said Karen Basha Egozi, President and CEO of Epilepsy Florida. “We’re grateful to her for serving as an advocate and raising awareness and are proud to recognize her as she is a true representation of all this award entails.”

This year’s Broward Walk the Talk will mark Epilepsy Florida’s 50th anniversary. It will feature family-friendly entertainment, including a kid’s area, live music, face painting, inflatable obstacle courses, food, raffle prizes, and more. The nonprofit will also hold a walk in Miami on April 2, at MAPS Backlot in Wynwood. Local 10′s Saira Anwer will emcee that event.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder more people live with than autism, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy – combined.

For more information and to register for the walks, visit epilepsyfl.com/walk-the-talk-2022.