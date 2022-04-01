April 2022 Community calendar

Now – Sunday, Apr. 10

Miami-Dade County Youth Fair

10901 SW 24th Street

Miami, FL 33165

Time: Open most days at 12 noon.

Cost: General Admission is $10. $5 admission on Thursdays. Unlimited rides pass ranges from $28 - $35.

For more information, visit https://www.fairexpo.com/plan/tickets

Saturday, Apr. 2

50th Year Vietnam War Commemoration

Veterans Park

15151 NW 82nd Avenue

Miami Lakes, FL 33016

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This event will honor America’s heroes with a pinning ceremony for them or their surviving spouses. There will also be a fishing tournament, bingo, checkers and more.

For more information, call Captain Neal Stark at 954-822-1481 or email FWAFORG@gmail.com.

Saturday, Apr. 2

Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy

Miramar Cultural Center

Ad

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL

Time: 8 p.m.

This intimate performance will have three-time Grammy nominated artist and musician, Anthony Brown, and Group TherAPy opening up his catalogue of inspiring hits like “Trust in You” and “Worth”. His style as a worship leader at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland since 2008, ensures a special experience to his musical performance and a night to remember

Cost: Tickets start at $25

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.etix.com.

Sunday, Apr. 3

Rockin’ Around South Florida

Top Golf

11850 NW 22nd Street

Doral, FL

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ad

This is a spring event benefitting Children’s Bereavement Center, which provides free, ongoing grief support groups available for children, teens and adults.

Cost: $30 per person donation

To register, visit http://bidpal.net/rockintopgolf

Monday, April 4 – Friday, Apr. 8

Week of the Young Child

Miami Children’s Museum

980 MacArthur Causeway

Watson Island in Miami

Time: Museum hours are in two-hour intervals, 10AM – 12PM, 1PM – 3PM and 4PM – 6PM.

Kick off the week with a special Mini Music Monday with performances by the Fellows at New World Symphony, learn about healthy snacks perfect for toddlers during Tasty Tuesday, and see why more hands are better than one during parachute play on Work Together Wednesday. On Artsy Thursday, visit our Art Studio for a special easel play, and create your own family tree on Family Friday. No matter what day you visit, your little ones will have big fun!

Ad

Cost: Admission to the museum is $22 for adults and children, $15 for Florida residents, free for children under 1 year and admission for Museum Members is complimentary

To purchase tickets, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org

Thursday, Apr. 7

Down The Rabbit Hole: All About Bunnies

Virtual Event

Time: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Every year, pet bunnies are purchased on a whim for Easter and then often discarded after the novelty wears off. Bunnies can live for over 10 years and are a long-term commitment. Learn the facts about pet bunnies and all that is required to care for them properly. Meet live bunnies online during the program!

Ad

Register online at http://broward.libnet.info/event/6130626

Saturday, Apr. 9

NABJ Career Fair

Broward College-Miramar Campus

1930 SW 145th Avenue

Miramar, FL 33027

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The local chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists invites job seekers of all career levels, from students to executives, in the media industry to its career fair.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 240-351-0387 or email Gabriel,juand@gmail.com.

Saturday, Apr. 9

Free Easter Egg Hunt

The Salvation Army of Broward County Community Center

100 SW 9th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hop to it, just in time for Easter! The Salvation Army of Broward County will host a 5,000 Easter Egg Community Hunt for kids of all ages at its community center. Attendees will enjoy hunting for treasured treats, games, prizes, face-painting, music and more at this hippity, hoppity, family happening!

Ad

Cost: Free

For more information, contact Joshua Myers, Salvation Army of Broward County, (954) 712-2431.

Saturday, Apr. 9

Take Me To The River Music Fest – 4th Anniversary PartyTarpon River Brewing Company

280 SW 6th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

TRB will be roping off the entire back parking lot area to host a backyard BBQ and several local bands will be playing throughout the day and night.

There will be a special VIP area for Mug Club Members and friends in the industry and tons of giveaway. This event is free to attend and is both kid and dog friendly.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 954-353-3193

Friday, Apr. 15

New World Symphony’s BEER AND BRASS

980 MacArthur Causeway

Watson Island, FL

Time: 7:30 p.m.

In its 4th year and for the first time in the New World Center performance hall, guests will experience a lively evening with a chamber music recital performed by NWS Brass Fellows and served selected beer pairings that emulate the program’s repertoire.

Ad

Cost: $40. Ticket holders must be at least 21 years of age.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nws.edu or call the box office at 305-673-3330.

Thursday, Apr. 21

Piano Slam

Adrienne Arsht Center – Knight Concert Hall

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Audiences will be treated to a FREE show featuring Miami’s top teen poets paired with an array of artists including classical piano duo The Alonso Brothers, dance-pop act Afrobeta, and star choreographer Gentry George and his Zest Collective dance company.

Ad

Cost: Free

Reserve passes online at arshtcenter.org or by calling the Adrienne Arsht Center box office at 305- 949-6722.

Saturday, Apr. 23

2nd Annual Tell Robert 5K Walk/Run

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

101 South Broadwalk, 3501 North Broadwalk

Hollywood, FL 33019

Time: 7:30 a.m.

This annual walk promotes a healthy lifestyle while raising mental health awareness in our communities. A virtual walk is also available throughout the month of April. Prizes will be awarded and special gifts are available for signing up.

To find out more, email Tina@tellrobert.com or call 754-6218.

Ad

Wednesday, Apr. 27

SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA SEASON CLOSER

The Parker

707 NE 8th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Time: 7:30 p.m.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s season finale concert commences with Mahler’s fourth movement of his Fifth Symphony - a love note to his future wife - and Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, also referred to Concerto for Clarinet and String Orchestra (with Harp and Piano). Acclaimed soloist, David Shifrin, joins SFSO for this melodious and jazzy two-movement concerto.

Cost: Tickets start at $15

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit southfloridasymphony.org/masterworksv.