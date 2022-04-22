Local 10′s Earth Day Art Contest winner: Tropical Elementary’s Mona Lisa

Tropical Elementary wins Local 10's Earth Day Art Contest, gets a grand prize of $4,500 from Publix Supermarkets.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Millions of people everywhere celebrated Earth Day on Friday.

And that included a group of talented young artists and next-generation environmentalists.

Local 10′s Kristi Krueger had the honor of surprising some great kids and their amazing art teacher. They are the winners of this year’s “Local 10 Earth Day Art Contest.”

With a name that typifies our South Florida climate, Tropical Elementary in Plantation is this year’s Earth Day Art Contest winner.

Art teacher Elizabeth Hodges guided her fourth and fifth-grade art club to create a vibrant, eco-friendly rendition of DaVinci’s famous Mona Lisa.

Named “Make Mona Lisa Smile,” the 4 by 6 artwork featured more than 1,700 plastic bottle caps that were hand-painted.

Hundreds of straws and bread ties were also used to create intricate lines.

In its fifth year, the Local 10 Earth Day Art Contest invites all South Florida schools to create an original work of art that incorporates items that have been recycled or repurposed from nature.

Ad

Ten finalists are chosen and viewers are given the opportunity to vote online for their favorite piece.

We received a record-breaking number of votes in 2022, more than 13,000, and Tropical Elementary came out on top.

Thanks to our contest sponsor, Publix Supermarkets, the school received a celebratory cake and some much-needed green for its art department.

Publix Supermarkets Representative Robyn Hankerson Printemps presented Mrs. Hodges and her students with a check for $4,500.