Former Miami Dolphins lineman hosting father, daughter dance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Vernon Carey was quick on his feet on the football field. He’s also shown some fancy footwork on the dance floor.

For five years, Carey’s hosted the Father and Daughter Dance as part of the Carey Family Foundation’s repertoire of local charity events. Carey, who’s a proud father of four, including his eldest, professional NBA player Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards, will be joined at the dance by his wife, LaTavia, and two daughters, Taelynn and Dynver.

The event will take place June 18, during Father’s Day weekend, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. It will be held inside the Potter Ballroom from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We want to give Fathers and their Daughters in the South Florida community a memorable experience during Father’s Day weekend, and we look forward to our fifth Father and Daughter Dance,” said Carey Family Foundation Founders Vernon and LaTavia Carey.

Carey’s younger son, Jaelyn, is a star basketball player at the high school level as is his twin sister, Taelynn. Since the entire Carey family is engaged in either professional or school sports, it’s only fitting that this year’s event is sports themed. Tickets start at $100 for a father and daughter duo and tables of ten are available for $1,000. Ticket price includes a full course dinner, dance and valet parking. Participants should dress casually in their favorite sports team colors.

For more information on the dance and the Carey Family Foundation, visit CareyFamilyFoundation.org or Instagram @CareyFamilyFoundation or call (954) 298-8784.

The Carey Family Foundation (formerly the Vernon Carey Foundation) creates programs for youth to enhance educational and recreational development, along with economic opportunities within the community.