South Florida Nonprofit to Build Home for Survivors of Human Trafficking

MIAMI – Glory House of Miami, a non-profit organization dedicated to reaching, rescuing and restoring survivors of human trafficking, has launched its “Glory Home” capital campaign to build a long-term residential home for adult survivors of human trafficking.

Construction of the six-bedroom home, estimated to cost $1.6 million, is slated to begin this December. The home will provide shelter, along with 24-hour care and wrap-around services, for six adult survivors, ages 18 to 29. These services include basic needs, spiritual guidance, trauma counseling, legal support, life skills training, educational advancement and financial management. Survivors will have the option to live in the home for up to two years under the care of a loving and supportive team.

“We are so excited to be building a long-term home in Miami-Dade where adult survivors of human trafficking can get healed and restored,” said Betty Lara, Executive Director of Glory House of Miami. “Florida ranks third in the U.S. in human trafficking. This home will be the only long-term home in Miami that will give survivors a safe space to live and thrive.”

An 18-year-old sex trafficking survivor, who came to Glory House of Miami from Kansas and received the care and counseling she needed, said the following:

“I know without a shadow of a doubt that if I did not have the chance to get restoration in my life from Glory House I would be on a very different path right now. The amazing and faithful women of God who set everything aside to serve and love on us sacrificially made all the difference.”

“Around the world, approximately 27 million men, women and children are enslaved and trafficked,” added Lara. “Victims of human trafficking are waiting to be rescued and restored, but we can’t do it alone. Glory House of Miami depends on your assistance and generosity.”

To find out more about Glory House of Miami, view the “Glory Home” rendering and to donate directly toward the “Glory Home” capital campaign, visit https://gloryhouseofmiami.org/programs/glory-home/.