June 2022 Community Calendar

Now – Sunday, Sept.11

Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™

Miami Children’s Museum -Watson Island

980 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

Time: Museum Hours

The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime-fighting tactics. Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello invite families to their New York City sewer lair to train together and learn about the Turtles’ comedic, skillful strategies.

Cost: Museum Admission

For more information about the Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™ at Miami Children’s Museum, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org

Saturday, June 11

Spirit of the Caribbean Music Festival

Arts Park

1 North Young Circle

Hollywood, FL

Time: 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The Caribbean Islands, a beautiful medley of languages, music, food, culture and people come together to celebrate each other at this inaugural event. The Spirit of the Caribbean will feature live performances by reggae veteran Glen Washington (Jamaica), Vincentian Soca artist Kevin Lyttle (St. Vincent), Latin artist and two-time Grammy Nominee, Gio Beta (Cuba) will also be performing his salsa hits. There will also be live DJ sets, with other music performers. There will also be a Kids Corner.

Cost: Free

To RSVP, visit https://spiritofthecaribbeanfestival.eventbrite.com

Monday, June 13

Cybrary Computer Centers - Online Classes

Commercial Video Streaming Apps (Online)

Summer Learning Program 2022: Ocean of Possibilities

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Explore the library’s free on-demand movie and television apps! Learn how to use Hoopla and Kanopy on tablets, smartphones, and other devices. We will compare and contrast the strengths and weaknesses of various commercial video streaming devices and services.

Cost: Free

For more online classes and fun events, Broward County Library offers various online classes and book discussions for adults, teens, and children. Visit www.broward.org/Library/Events/Pages/default.aspx

Monday, June 13 – Friday, June 17

Teacher Appreciation

Dolphin Mall

11401 NW 12 Street

Miami, FL

Time: Beginning at 10 a.m. each day until mall closing

Dolphin Mall is honoring Miami-Dade County teachers. Teachers who present a valid school ID will receive a “Live, Love, Teach” regatta tote bag, as well as a $20 gift card to Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, The Cheesecake Factory or P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and a Passport to Shopping discount booklet with more than 75 exclusive store offers.

Cost: Free

Teachers can visit the Information Booth located at Entry 3 to redeem their rewards. Gifts are available while supplies last and no purchase is necessary.

Saturday, June 18

Mello Fest

Stage 954

301 East Dania Beach Blvd.

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Time: 7 p.m.

From the producers of Miami’s hottest spoken word dinner party Mello Mondays; Mello Fest will feature poetry by: Def Poet Black Ice, KLove, Just Mike, Tony Award winner Georgia Me, Bertrand Boyd, Mori Taiye, Sa-Ra as well as spoken word performance by rapper Talib Kweli and much more.

Cost: Tickets start at $40

For more information and tickets, call (305) 922-7247 or visit www.mellofest.us

Sunday, June 19

An Intimate Evening with Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Review

Casino at Dania Beach

301 East Dania Beach Blvd.

Dania Beach, FL 33304

Time: 7 p.m.

Get ready! The Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Review is coming to South Florida for a Father’s Day benefit concert. When you buy a ticket to the concert, you support the Embrace Girls Foundation, a local charity transforming the lives of young ladies through academics, financial resources and social responsibility.

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit www.casinodaniabeach.com.

Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day and Juneteenth

Miami Children’s Museum -Watson Island

980 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

Time: All Day

Enjoy a fun-filled day celebrating all fathers, grandfathers, and father-figures! Stop into the Muesuem’s Art Studio to create a handmade card, compete in the obstacle course and work together to build your own wooden creation. Then, stop into the Auditorium for a Juneteenth celebration with music and dancing!

Cost: Museum Admission

To find out more, visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org

Sunday, June 19

South Broward Juneteenth Festival: “Breaking The Chains Celebrating Our Legacy”

Arts Park

1 North Young Circle

Hollywood, FL 33020

Time: 3 to 9 p.m.

Juneteenth is an historic celebration among African Americans that honors the announcement of the end of slavery. This local event will kick off with a lively presentation being led by Junkanoo Dancers and Stilt walkers. After the Junkanoo presentation, there will be gospel performances, artists, motivational speakers and a bounce house for the kids.

Cost: Free

For more information on becoming a sponsor, vendor or volunteer, visit juneteenth.site.

Wednesday, June 22 – Saturday, July 9

“Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds”

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts – Carnival Studio Theater

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 7:30 p.m.

This jammin’ musical featuring the timeless music and lyrics of Bob Marley is based on the children’s book (Every Little Thing) by his daughter Cedella Marley. “Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds” features a live reggae band playing onstage and makes for an entertaining summer theater event for the whole family.

Cost: Tickets start at $20 for kids up to age 12. Tickets are $30 for ages 12 and up.

To purchase tickets, call (305) 949-6722, or visit arshtcenter.org

Sunday, June 26

Free Gospel Sundays

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts – Knight Center Concert Hall

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 5 p.m.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County concludes 2021-2022 Free Gospel Sundays season with The Williams Brothers. The Grammy-nominated gospel legends are set to light up the stage with their chart-topping songs, including “Still Here,” “I’m Just a Nobody,” “Sweep Around,” “Cooling Water” and many more. WPLG Local 10 Anchor Calvin Hughes returns to host the afternoon concert.

First-Access Passes for The Williams Brothers are available at arshtcenter.org.

Tuesday, June 28

Free CrossFit Classes

The Shops at Midtown Miami - M Park located near West Elm and Nordstrom Rack.

3401 North Miami Avenue

Miami, FL

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Get fit for the summer with a CrossFit class, hosted by CrossFit Wynwood. Regardless of your athletic ability, CrossFit Wynwood safely delivers an effective fitness program designed to empower you to reach your fitness peak. The mission is to help the community improve their health, quality of life, and longevity.

Cost: Free