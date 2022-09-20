Get involved, wear orange on Sep. 23 to end hunger

September is Hunger Action Month. It’s a nationwide initiative Feeding America created to draw attention to the food insecurity crisis in the U.S. while inviting people to get involved with activities that end hunger.

Every year, WPLG Local 10 commemorates Hunger Action Month with our Food for Thought initiative. The series of reports, which air every Friday in the 5:30 p.m. news, shed light on the plight of hunger in our own backyard and pave a path for solutions. This Friday, Local 10 anchors Louis Aguirre and Kristi Krueger will celebrate Hunger Action Day, also known as “Go Orange Day,” wearing orange on set while introducing a story about a Lauderhill nonprofit that has been feeding the homeless and the hungry for more than three decades.

Feeding South Florida, the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties, has organized a series of events for Hunger Action Month, including Hunger Action Day. The efforts include:

Purchase an “End Hunger” T-shirt for $20 and wear it to support ending hunger in South Florida.

Host an orange bake sale

Register an individual or company’s #GoOrange to be added to Feeding South Florida’s community activity calendar. Contact Emily Brown at events@feedingsouthflorida.org

Post your “Go Orange” photos or story on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Unlock the Hunger Action Month Social Media Tool Kit at https://feedingsouthflorida.org/hunger-action-month/

“The community’s support comes at a crucial time, when the demand for food has increased significantly due to inflation at its highest in 13 years and rising food costs,” said Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida. “Hunger Action Month is a great opportunity for the community to be a part of a month-long initiative that has a real and lasting impact on our mission of ending hunger in South Florida. We are proud to serve the South Florida community for over 40 years and will continue to do whatever it takes to provide access to nutritious food, tools and education for economic growth throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.”

Currently, Feeding South Florida is providing emergency support of nutritious food to more than one million people.

To find out more or get involved, visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818.