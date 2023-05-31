Human trafficking gets spotlight during women’s conference

More than 2,500 women gathered at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale for the Going Beyond Live event.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than 2,500 women gathered at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale for the Going Beyond Live event.

The event took place last month and featured a time of worship and listening to inspirational guest speakers. It was also a call to action.

The event hosts, Lifeway Women and Going Beyond Ministries, had chosen a local nonprofit to highlight and support during the conference.

The selected organization was The Mavuno Project, which educates communities globally about human trafficking in an effort to prevent cases and promote hope.

Event participants were encouraged to donate personal hygiene products to be distributed to survivors of human trafficking in South Florida.

Donations accepted by members of the Mavuno Project (Mavuno Project)

The products received numbered in the thousands and the funds collected exceeded $18,000.

“We were overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the women who attended the Going Beyond Live event,” said Tania Andre, Founder of The Mavuno Project. “It’s inspiring to see what can be achieved when people come together for a worthy cause.”

According to the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, Florida ranks as the third highest state for human trafficking cases.

For more information on The Mavuno Project, visit www.themavunoproject.com.