Former NFL pro awards college scholarships

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Vernon Carey Sr., a former offensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins, has made a life on and off the field.

Through The Carey Family Foundation, Carey Sr. has made a difference for local youth. This week, along with his wife, LaTavia, he presented $10,000 in college scholarships.

Four high school seniors at Miami-Dade Public Schools received $2,500 each to begin their postsecondary education. The students and their respective schools are as follows:

Booker T. Washington Senior High School: Mela Fleary

Miami Carol City Senior High: Tylor Miller

Miami Central Senior High School): Saniya Bethune

Miami Norland Senior High School: Skye Alcin

This is the seventh year of the scholarship giveaway. The schools were selected by the Careys, who are both graduates of Miami Dade County Public Schools.

“Each of these amazing students has excelled in the classroom and in their community,” said LaTavia Carey. “We are so very proud of them and wish them well in all their future endeavors.”

“We are very thankful to our sponsors and supporters so we can continue to give children and young adults in our community a vision of hope,” added Vernon Carey.

The Carey Family Foundation creates programs to enhance educational and economic opportunities for youth within the community.

For more information on the Carey Family Foundation, visit CareyFamilyFoundation.org or call 954-298-8784.