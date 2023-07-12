Local 10 hosts 8th annual Big Book Drive to distribute new books to South Florida kids

Now in its 8th year, Local 10 News' Big Book Drive is looking to gift an additional 5,000 brand new books over the summer.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The Local 10 Big Book Drive has collected and distributed over 150,000 books to South Florida kids and is looking to add to that number on Wednesday.

Local 10 kicked off the morning in a Dr. Seuss Wonderland at Vera Cadillac Buick GMC in Pembroke Pines, where elementary school students from the Embrace Girls Foundation served up green eggs and ham and expressed their love for reading.

“I like to read because when you’re reading, you can be anywhere you want to be, even if you’re just in your room or on your bed or something,” said Morgan, of the Embrace Girls Foundation.

Now in its eighth year, the Big Book Drive is looking to gift an additional 5,000 brand-new books over the summer.

Event organizers said kids from ages 4 to 16 were coming to the event from summer camps all over South Florida to get their hands on the new books.

Local 10 News anchor Eric Yutzy spoke with the “reading fairy” at the dealership who said she was “excited” to help expand the minds of young readers.

Since its inception, the Local 10 Big Book Drive has worked with Miami-Dade, Monroe and Broward County schools to get new books into the hands of students, especially those in elementary schools.

The Local 10 Big Book Drive was created as part of the My Future, My Choice initiative to give kids access to their very own books. It has been identified that in low-income communities across the nation, there is often only a single book to be shared among as many as 830 children.

For all eight years, Vera Cadillac Buick GMC has sponsored the Local 10 Big Book Drive.

For more information on the Big Book Drive, email community@local10.com.