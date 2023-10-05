Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida hosts 3rd annual ‘Campfires to Cocktails’

The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida are going all out, again! On November 4, the group will be hosting its third Campfires to Cocktails event at Camp Mahachee in Coral Gables.

The elevated glamping experience promises guests with an evening of customizable indoor and outdoor activities that include archery, ax throwing and stargazing with telescopes. Local 10 Reporter Christina Vazquez, whose daughter Mia is a GSTF member, gave archery a try in a cocktail dress at last year’s event.

Local 10 Reporter Christina Vazquez at 2022 Campfires to Cocktails event (Courtesy of: Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida)

Attendees will also enjoy live music, dancing and the opportunity to explore curated STEM activities inside Camp Mahachee’s rustic original cabins. For those with a sweet tooth, there will be plenty of the iconic Girl Scout cookies to enjoy and a campfire to create tasty versions of the s’mores treat.

“We’ve created a memorable experience for all of our supporters, community, and people who want to get to know us better,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF. “This event is going to be packed with Girl Scout fun in one of South Florida’s true hidden gem locations.”

Tickets for this event range from $250 for individuals to $1,500 for a table. All proceeds will support Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida.

For more information, visit the event website at https://www.girlscoutsfl.org/campfires or call 305-253-4841.