Agape Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

SOUTHWEST MIAMI DADE, Fla. – A special ribbon cutting ceremony in Southwest Miami Dade. The Agape Village Health Center celebrated its grand opening on Friday.

On hand were local leaders, donors and others in the community who were present at the building that was opened to be a lifeline of resources for underserved women, including mothers with substance abuse issues and with behavioral disorders.

The word agape means unconditional love and everyone is hoping this center will be a building of love where those who need it most will find peace within its walls.