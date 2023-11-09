An invitation to flex your philanthropic muscle: Give Miami Day kicks off Nov. 16

The Miami Foundation is hosting its annual Give Miami Day on Nov. 16, 2023.

MIAMI – A giving blitz is taking place next week in Miami. The Miami Foundation, which serves as the philanthropic backbone for more than 1,000 organizations, is hosting its annual Give Miami Day on November 16.

“Give Miami Day is Miami’s biggest day of generosity and unity,” said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, President and CEO of The Miami Foundation. “Tens of thousands of people from every part of Miami show up both online and across the community to give back, and every single donation matters.”

Since 1967, the Foundation has invested $540 million to strengthen the Miami community with partnerships and contributions.

In 2022, Give Miami Day made history with more than 41,000 donors making 83,000 donations and assisting participating nonprofits with more than $30 million.

This year, the campaign offers donors more options to give. Donors can begin supporting their favorite causes during Early Giving, which takes place from Nov. 13 through Nov. 15. Then, at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 16, the 24-hour giving celebration officially launches.

Give Miami Day supports nonprofits representing every sector. From animal advocacy to environmental awareness and from education to the arts, every South Floridian has an opportunity to make a lasting impact.

“All of us play a role in shaping the future of Miami,” added Lipsey. “Whatever cause you care about, this is your day to show up, to donate, to volunteer, and to spread the word about the issues that matter most to you.”

For more information on The Miami Foundation and Give Miami Day, visit https://miamifoundation.org/.