Volunteers help foster children have a Merry Christmas

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Have you ever wondered how foster children celebrate Christmas? For many of them, the holidays are filled with despair from having been separated from a parent or sibling.

His House Children’s Home, a nonprofit that for nearly 35 years has provided residential and foster care services, is helping kids in its care build warm, lasting memories during the holidays. Through an annual event called “Deck the Halls,” His House Children’s Home recruits sponsors and volunteers to decorate each of their cottage homes with Christmas cheer.

“Deck the Halls is a very special event, our largest on campus event, for all the children in our care,” said Silvia-Smith Torres, CEO, of His House Children’s Home. “It is a time when the generosity of time and resources of old and new sponsors from the private and public sectors come together to uplift the spirits of our children through the decoration of all our homes.”

Annual "Deck The Halls" celebration from His House Children’s Home (His House Children’s Home)

On Saturday at 10 a.m., volunteers will descend on the His House Children’s Home campus to hang lights, set up inflatable characters, adorn doors with wreaths and garland and, of course, trim the Christmas trees. The volunteers will also bake cookies and create gingerbread houses with the kids.

“For children in crisis, this is an essential part to help them overcome the trauma they have experienced,” added Torres.

His House Children’s Home has been hosting its “Deck the Halls” event for 23 years at its campus in Miami Gardens. For more information about the nonprofit and ways to get involved, visit hhch.org.