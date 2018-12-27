44th annual Miccosukee Arts and Crafts Festival kicks off at Miccosukee Indian Village

MIAMI - The annual Miccosukee Arts and Crafts Festival kicked off Wednesday at the Miccosukee Indian Village.

Believe it or not, this is the 44th year the event has been held in the heart of the Florida Everglades, drawing thousands of people from all over the country who hope to get their hands on some one-of-a-kind items.

The weeklong celebration traditionally starts the day after Christmas and lasts until New Year's Day.

The event is designed to showcase Native American arts, dance and culture with the rest of South Florida's diverse population.

This year's festival features 30 arts and crafts stands, selling everything from handcrafted tools to clothing, with each stand dedicated to a specific tribe.

If arts and crafts aren't your thing, visitors can also check out one of several alligator wrestling shows or attend a traditional Native American performance.

Featured artists at this year's festival include the White Mountain Apache Crown Dancers, hoop dancer Ascencio Harjo, the Wasu Kasna Dance Troupe, the Native Pride Dancers, the Redhawk Native American Arts Council dancers and more.

There will also be free shuttle service to and from Miccosukee Resort & Gaming/Indian Village all day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 6-12.

Discounted tickets will be available at the door for senior citizens, military members and tribal members.

