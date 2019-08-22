Benghazi Hero Mark Geist to speak at SOWW charity event

Boca Raton, Fla. - Special Operations Wounded Warriors (SOWW) will be holding a dinner and live auction Friday, August 23rd at the Boca Resort and Club in Boca Raton. The event kicks off at 6 PM.

Recognized as a support organization for veterans, SOWW helps provide therapeutic retreats to both active duty and veteran U.S. military Special Operations Forces who have been wounded in battles overseas.

Local 10 News Anchor Jacey Birch will emcee the event and will be joined by former United States Marine and member of the Security Team that fought the Battle of Benghazi, Mark Geist, who will be a speaker at the event.

For more information regarding tickets call 888-564-1312 or click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.