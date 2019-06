COCONUT GROVE, Fla. - Dozens of children from Miami Gardens and Carol City got to enjoy a day of fun and sun out on the water in Biscayne Bay with Shake-A-Leg Miami on Sunday, June 9th.

The kids and the parents making a splash sailing, kayaking, swimming and just enjoying a great day outside!

Carol SEA Day was the brainchild of William "Willo" Davis; who started as an intern at Shake-A-Leg Miami.

