Community

Circle House Coffee in Fort Lauderdale pours March Madness deals

Community-based coffee shop to host March Madness Art Walk

By Mayte Padron - Community Relations Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - You can score some free coffee during March Madness in Fort Lauderdale.  

NFL linebacker Stephen Tulloch's Circle House Coffee at 727 NE 3rd Ave. is offering costumers a free eight-ounce latte with the purchase of a sandwich, pie or pastry from 7 to 9 a.m., from Monday to Friday during March Madness. The promotion also applies to over-the-counter purchases of pie or cake.

More Coffee Headlines

Want a little extra with that deal?  On Mar. 30, the coffee shop, which opened this year in the heart of Flagler Village, will be hosting the March Madness Art Walk with music and food trucks, including J and J Soul Food and Nacho Bizness.

Starting at 6 p.m., guests can watch the March Madness Basketball Tournament at the outside patio or inside the coffee shop. Circle House Coffee is also offering to have your photo, selfie or business logo in your latte. The coffee shop has on-site parking. 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.