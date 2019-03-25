Doral Girl Scout creates comic book to keep community safe

DORAL, Fla. - High School Senior Regina Gallardo was concerned about traffic in Doral. Having moved from Mexico, the 18-year-old student realized that many of the city’s international residents are not aware of the traffic rules.

She decided to approach the Doral Police Department and the Doral City Council to develop a program to educate Doral residents, including children, on traffic rules.

The result: A comic book depicting traffic signs, law enforcement and offering important tips on street safety. Regina has turned the comic book into a curriculum offered in Doral classrooms.

The comic book earned Regina the Girl Scout’s Gold Award. Gold Award Girl Scouts are recognized for transforming an idea and vision for change into an actionable plan with strong impact on local, national and global levels.

A 5 percent of Girl Scouts earn their Gold Award each year. Regina has been part of Troop 552 in Doral for more than seven years. Regina’s comic creation also earned her a nomination for the Silver Knight Award, which honors high school students for academic excellence and passion for community service. If you’d like more information about the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida visit www.girlscoutsfl.org.

