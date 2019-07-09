4 events to check out in Miami this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From rooftop jazz to "Game of Thrones" trivia, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

The Best in Design of 2018

From the event description:

Join us for Wednesday's opening night of our first exhibit in our new location. Check out the winners of the 2018 AIA Miami Design Awards at this Best Designs of 2018 showcase.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Miami Center for Architecture & Design, 310 S.E. First St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live Rooftop Sessions

From the event description:

Calling fans of Latin, jazz and funk: Don't miss Juke performing this Wednesday on the Citadel's rooftop. The weekly music series is curated by Chad Bernstein, one of South Florida's premier music artists and the co- founder of Guitars Over Guns.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Game of Thrones' trivia

From the event description:

If you can quote random lines and episode titles from "Game of Thrones," this trivia night is for you. Raise your poisoned glasses as we celebrate seven seasons of wedding mishaps, family rivalries and good guys winning.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Growler USA - Wynwood, 337 N.W. 25th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

