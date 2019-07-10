4 events worth checking out in Miami this week

From happy hour and a health panel to a streetwear festival, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Happy Hour With Panel Discussion

Calling all health enthusiasts: Join us this Friday for drinks, healthy bites and a conversation with a curated panel of health experts. This Infinity Sports Happy Hour covers how activity, sleep and nutrition can negatively or positively modify our bodies, blood chemistry and performance.

When: Friday, July 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Infinity Sports Institute, 163 N.E. 24th St.

Admission: Free

Fitbit Local Miami Sweat

Be ready to sweat with Fitbit local ambassadors, Sean Garner and Amanda Christodoulou. Boost your metabolism and strength this Friday at this fun, all-levels sweat sesh. Stay hydrated with complimentary ZICO coconut water.

When: Friday, July 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Caribbean City

Another option on Friday is this Caribbean party at Barter Wynwood. Get your groove on with some dancehall and soca music courtesy of DJ Fergie and EccenTrix Sound.

When: Friday, July 12, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 13, 3 a.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th

Admission: Free

Hype Central Event

Shop, trade and network this Saturday at Hype Central: Florida's largest sneaker and streetwear festival. This fest also showcases artists doing live paintings, music and Xbox tournaments.

When: Saturday, July 13, 12-6 p.m.

Where: SLAM Academy Miami, 542 N.W. 12th Ave.

Admission: $15-$25

