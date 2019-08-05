4 events worth checking out in Miami this week

From a Biscayne Bay summit to a character animation workshop, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Biscayne Bay Marine Health Summit 'Second Coalition Building Meeting'

From the event description:

In 2017, the first inaugural Biscayne Bay Marine Health Summit attracted close to 270 attendees and comprehensive report. Join us for our second coalition-building meeting focused on sustainable environmental health initiatives to restore and maintain the Bay.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Miami-Dade County DERM building, 701 N.W. First Court, Floor 2

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

1st Anniversary Party + GRLTalk 2nd Edition

From the event description:

We're having our first anniversary party and you're invited. Network and help save the planet this Tuesday at Ninette Hair Studio. Learn fun ways to be more mindful of the planet: participate in a clothing swap and make your own face mask.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Ninette Hair Studio, 450 S.W. Eighth St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CareerSource + Wyncode's Women In Tech Pitch Day

From the event description:

Calling women interested in tech! Wyncode invites you to learn about our front-end web development program for women. Watch our soon-to-be Wyncode alumni pitch their final projects and discover how coding can open doors for you.

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Venture Cafe, 1951 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Miami MoGraph: 2D Character Animation Night #3

From the event description:

If you're a creative, this Thursday's workshop is for you. Learn techniques to quickly move from illustration to animation. We'll cover how to generate cool, animated 2D characters using Adobe Illustrator, Adobe After Effects, and other helpful third party tools.

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: MAGIC at MDC Wolfson Campus Building 8, 300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

