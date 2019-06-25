4 totally free events to look forward to in Miami this week

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got four solid options that won't cost you a dime, from beer tastings to a comedy night.

Free Beer

From the event description:

Our Monthly Home Brewer Series is the last Wednesday of every month, which means free beer for you! This month we are featuring Stebbins Brewing Company, which will be bringing a Coconut Coffee Stout and a Pale Ale to pour for you!

When: Wednesday, June 26, 8-11 p.m.

Where: KUSH, 2003 N. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Barter Comedy Night

From the event description:

Barter Comedy Night in Wynwood offers half off selected drinks for the ladies during showtime. This special live event is all about you. The stage room at Barter offers reserved seating, drinks and dining options where you can laugh it up with a rotating variety show of stand-up comedians.

When: Wednesday, June 26, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Learn to Code

From the event description:

Miami Dade College at InterAmerican Campus is announcing its Full Stack Web Development course for Fall 2019. Join us to take a closer look at our comprehensive course and learn how it can improve your career prospects and help you acquire the right tools to enhance your earning potential.

When: Thursday, June 27, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Miami Dade College - Eduardo J. Padrón Campus, 627 S.W. 27th Ave., Room 401

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Haitian Heritage Museum - Little Haiti Walking Tour App

From the event description:

In celebration of Caribbean Heritage Month, the Haitian Heritage Museum is partnering with the Florida Humanities Counsel to host the Launch of the Little Haiti Walking Tour free phone app. The inaugural launch event will take place at the Haitian Heritage Museum.

When: Thursday, June 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Haitian Heritage Museum, 4141 N.E. Second Ave., #105C

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

