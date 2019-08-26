4 totally free events to look forward to in Miami this week

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities to mix up your routine, we've got five solid options that'll cost you nothing at all, from a conference for small business owners to comedy night at The Spot.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

M-DCPS Doughnuts & Dialogue - SBA $800 Billion Annual Marketplace

From the event description:

Calling all small, women/minority and veteran businesses! Show up for doughnuts and dialogue and sweeten up business opportunities. You'll learn about U.S. Small Business Administration's $800 Billion Annual Marketplace and how to qualify for federal contracts.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: SBAB Auditorium, 1450 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live Rooftop Sessions Featuring The Smoogies

From the event description:

Catch The Smoogies this Wednesday at the Citadel. The group, which performed this spring at the Miami Jazz Festival, is comprised of four musically trained artists. They include Harvel Nakundi (drums), Dion Kerr (bass), Vaughn Henry (keyboard/vocals) and David Chiverton (drums).

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

New Times' Sips N Selfies at Sala'o

From the event description:

Calling all New Times readers! Check out a cool new Cuban bar Wednesday while sipping on cocktails and mingling with likeminded Miamians.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescadería, 1642 S.W. Eighth St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedy Night with Hennessy Williams at 'The Spot'

From the event description:

Tickle your funny bone this Thursday with Hennessy Williams. Expect the standup comedian and actor to draw inspiration from his own life, including a humorous look at 1989—the year he came into this world, the cold war ended, and Nintendo sold the "Gameboy" in Japan.

When: Thursday, Aug. 29, 8-10 p.m.

Where: The Spot, 3201 NW 7th Ave Cir, 3201 N.W. 7th Avenue Circle

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.