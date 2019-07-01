4 ways to make the most of your week in Miami

From a rooftop concert to a Fourth of July party, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Live Rooftop Sessions Featuring Tim Jago

From the event description:

This week's live Rooftop Sessions features Tim Jago. The weekly music series is curated by the musicians' musician, Chad Bernstein, one of South Florida's premier Latin, jazz and funk artists as well as the co-founder of Guitars Over Guns.

When: Wednesday, July 3, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Joyride: 1990s vs 2000s Dancehall

From the event description:

Relive the magic that was Bayside Hut with the best of the 1990s and 2000s, featuring the sounds of Stone Love, Dutty Dex and Juzzy Fire.

When: Wednesday, July 3, 10:30 p.m.- Thursday, July 4, 4 a.m.

Where: Bayside Hut, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

Admission: $10 – $600

Fourth of July at Jungle Island

From the event description:

Get ready for a star-spangled Independence Day at Jungle Island's Animal Parade. Jungle Island will be offering a variety of holiday activities like face painting, music, crafts and games; and don't forget our new Jungle Splash, featuring water slides and paddleboats.

When: Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Admission: Free

Fourth of July Celebration at Rusty Pelican

From the event description:

A Fourth of July celebration featuring DJs, dancing and party favors with the most outstanding views of Miami's fireworks. Dinner Includes St. Louis barbecue ribs, garlic-crusted prime rib, grilled Mahi-Mahi, barbecue chicken, homemade mac and cheese, sweets and more.

When: Thursday, July 4, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Rusty Pelican Miami Restaurant, 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway

Admission: $25 – $75

