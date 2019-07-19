5 events worth checking out in Miami this week

From a freestyle rap contest to a rumba bar crawl and other Colombian Independence Day celebrations, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Cypher Miami

From the event description:

Come out to Cypher Miami and see which rap artist ends up being the best freestyler. Curated by local DJs Tech Guru BreeDaddy and Thespotwynwood, this old school block party brings together local artists for networking, performances and more.

When: Friday, July 19, 9 p.m.- Saturday, July 20, 1 a.m.

Where: 3201 NW 7th Ave, 3201 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: Free (Early Bird Tickets (Must check in by 10); $5 (General Admission); $10 (General Admission with free drink)

Saturdays at GRO Wynwood with $1 Beers

From the event description:

It's Saturday, and we're ready to serve up a good time for friends, family, and the pups! Join us at GROwynwood for live music, bites provided by local food trucks and specialty cocktails or Cerveza Patagonia—all in an eco-friendly environment. Beer proceeds will support GROwynwood's sustainability mission by helping our planet, one tree at a time.

When: Saturday, July 20, 12 p.m.- Sunday, July 21, 2 a.m.

Where: GROwynwood, 2700 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Farra y Guaro - Colombia: Día de la Independencia at thedeck

From the event description:

Celebrate Colombian Independence Day this Saturday at your favorite Wynwood bar: thedeck. We bring to you the best party with none other than aguardiente antioqueño. Bring the squad because it's going to get lit at the ultimate Latin party.

When: Saturday, July 20, 12 p.m.- Sunday, July 21, 3 a.m.

Where: Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

It's Mango, Biches!

From the event description:

Celebrate the can release of our Mango Biche Gose with a tribute to Colombian Independence Day. Get your groove on to rumba and salsa music while enjoying Colombian cuisine, mango eating contest and more. See you at the Social Hall!

When: Saturday, July 20, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: Free

Rumba Bar Crawl Wynwood - Colombian Independence Day

From the event description:

You don't have to be Colombian to have fun on this rumba crawl. Join hundreds of revelers celebrating Colombian Independence Day. One ticket includes free drinks at six different venues, which include SHOTS Miami, Patio, Centro and Barter. No cover is required.

When: Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m.- Sunday, July 21 12 a.m.

Where: SHOTS Miami, 311 N.W. 23rd St.

Admission: $15 (Early Bird Group Tickets (4 or more); $20 (Early Bird General Admission)

