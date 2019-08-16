5 food and drink events in Miami this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a brewery's anniversary bash to a free night of salsa, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

Veza Sur Two Year Cumpleaños

Veza Sur is turning two years old. To thank you, our Miami Familia, we're throwing una Super Pachanga. Join us for live music, La Super Pachanga beer and a few surprises.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 12 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 a.m.

Where: Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 N.W. 25th St.

Admission: Free

Blurry Brunch

Score tickets while you can to Blurry Brunch, organized by The Hungry Post. It's back this Saturday at Amara at Paraiso. Feast on your favorite brunch eats while enjoying sun, sand and waterfront views.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 1-11:30 p.m.

Where: Amara at Paraiso, 3101 N.E. Seventh Ave.

Admission: $25

Coconut Grove Food and Wine Festival (A Progressive Walking Tour)

Sip on craft beers, fine wine and spirits and sample small bites and sweet from local vendors. Participants include Ariete Restaurant, Wild Fork Foods, Mayfair Kitchen and more. Proceeds benefit The Woman's Club of Coconut Grove, Wounded Warriors and Shake-A-Leg Miami.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Starts at Woman's Club of Coconut Grove, 2985 S. Bayshore Drive

Admission: $25 (General Admission); $40 (General Admission and Four Liquor Tickets)

Salsa Social

Grab some friends and get your Latin groove on this Saturday at the Dance Center of Florida. It's a free night of salsa, music, drinks and more.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Dance Center of Florida, 2840 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: Free

Drain the Swamp Cookout

If you enjoy a good cookout, spend your Sunday at Drain the Swamp, which is presented by Dyme Lyfe, J. Wakefield Brewing and Hate Mondays Tavern. One admission ticket includes one beer, a plate of food, and one item from Dyme Lyfe fan wear.

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 4-8 p.m.

Where: J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: $30

