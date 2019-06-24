5 ways to make the most of your week in Miami

Looking to mix things up this week? From ladies only comedy night to barbering party, here are the best options to help you get social around town.

Live Rooftop Sessions Presented by Chad Bernstein Featuring Tal Cohen

From the event description:

Get your fix of Latin, funk and jazz music at this Wednesday's Live Rooftop Sessions featuring Tal Cohen. This is a new weekly music series curated by the musicians' musician, Chad Bernstein, co-founder of Guitars Over Guns.

When: Wednesday, June 26, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Barter Comedy Night

From the event description:

Ladies, get your laugh on this Wednesday and enjoy half off selected drinks during comedy night at Barter Wynwood. The stage room at Barter offers reserved seating, drinks and dining options where you can laugh it up with a rotating variety show of working stand-up comedians from Miami, NY, LA and beyond.

When: Wednesday, June 26, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Admission: Free

Haitian Heritage Museum Little Haiti Walking Tour App Launch

From the event description:

Celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month at this Thursday's launch of the Little Haiti Walking Tour App. Presented by The Haitian Heritage Museum in partnership with the Florida Humanities Counsel, this event features Winnick Juste, grandson of Little Haiti's founding father, the honorable Viter Juste. He will discuss the legacy of Little Haiti.

When: Thursday, June 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Haitian Heritage Museum, 4141 N.E. Second Ave., #105C

Admission: Free

Mastermind with the Divas and Goddesses of TIC: ChiroSushi Meet-Up

From the event description:

Dr. Barbara Eaton invites you to mastermind with the divas and goddesses of TIC. Attendees will experience major breakthroughs and sharing sessions on topics such as relationships, vision, income, harmony, fear and mindset.

When: Thursday, June 27, 7-9 p.m.

Where: ChiroSushi SummerCamp Boot Camp House

Admission: Free

12 Badass Barbers from the BarberingBible Party

From the event description:

To celebrate the second print run of BarberingBible, we are having an epic barbering party at TAP 42. Mingle with the 12 of the best barbers in Miami while sipping on cocktails. Attendees can also score an autographed copy of the Barbering Bible and win prizes, including a $1,300 barber chair.

When: Thursday, June 27, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: TAP 42 Miami, 3252 N.E. First Ave., Suite 101

Admission: Free-$99

