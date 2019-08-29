5 ways to make the most of your week in Miami

From Saturdays @GROWynwood to Miami Vice-inspired DJ sets, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Saturdays @GROwynwood

From the event description:

Recharge this Saturday with family, friends and furry companions. We've got music, food trucks with vegan options and a garnish garden. Enjoy specialty cocktails and beers from Cerveza Patagonia.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 12 p.m.-Sunday, Sept. 1, 3 a.m.

Where: GROwynwood, 2700 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Day La Soul 90s-2000s Day Party

From the event description:

Let loose this Saturday with other young professionals at the Day La Soul party. Head to the Oasis for live sets mixing hip-hop, reggae and R&B.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Oasis at Magic City Innovation District, 360 N.E. 62nd St.

Admission: $15 (General Admission); more ticket options available.

NoCap & Rylo Rodriguez Concert

From the event description:

Don't miss NoCap and Rylo Rodriguez performing together for the first time at LMNCTY. Doors open at 10 p.m.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 p.m.-Sunday, Sept. 1, 4 a.m.

Where: LMNCTY, 295 N.E. 59th Terrace

Admission: $40 (General Admission); $60 (Express)

Soca Yard Summer's End Party

From the event description:

Calling all music lovers! Bring your friends and get your groove on this Saturday. It's the new "SOCA YARD" grand opening featuring your favorite Soca, reggae and dancehall tunes.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 1, 3 a.m.

Where: GROwynwood, 2700 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free (Soca Ladies); $10 (Male Early Bird)

Miami Vice Episode Party

From the event description:

Silent Waters presents Miami Vice Episode this Sunday night. The lineup includes Jamaican-born DJ and producer Silent Addy, master of open-format sets Reid Waters, Eccentrix Sound, Disco Neil and many special guests.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 9 p.m.- Monday, Sept. 2, 3 a.m.

Where: Gramps, 176 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: Free

