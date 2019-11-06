Family and learning deals are hot in Miami this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From laser tag and arcade games to a lights festival at Jungle Island, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Up to 37% Off at FunDimension Family Entertainment Center

From the FunDimension Family Entertainment Center deal description:

Grab a friend and score a deal of up to 37 percent off a few rounds of laser tag. This family-friendly spot also offers food, drinks and arcade games.

Where: 2129 N.W. First Court, Wynwood Arts District

Price: $55 (37 percent discount off regular price) - 4 Games of Laser Tag for Two People

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 37% Off Outdoor Sky Diving Experience at Jungle Island

From the Jungle Island deal description:

Adventure enthusiasts, this deal is for you! Learn fundamentals in an outdoor wind tunnel and experience the adrenaline rush of skydiving—all under the guidance of a professional instructor. Each session includes a flying suit, helmet, goggles and earplugs.

Where: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Watson Island

Price: $65 (26 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 35% Off at FunDimension Family Entertainment Center

From the FunDimension Family Entertainment Center deal description:

Get in touch with your daredevil side. Step inside this three-story playground and play $15 worth of arcade games ranging from Jurassic Park to Circus Ball Drop. This deal includes a two-hour pass for attractions like Spin Zone and 7D Theatre.

Where: 2129 N.W. First Court, Wynwood Arts District

Price: $35 (35 percent discount off regular price) - Two-Hour Attraction Pass with $15 Arcade Game Card

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 10% Off Luminosa Festival of Lights at Jungle Island

From the Luminosa Festival of Lights at Jungle Island deal description:

Bring family, friends and kids to this festival featuring more than one-million LED lights and 13 acres of illuminated trails. Wildlife displays are created by hand using colorful Chinese lanterns. Free admission for children under 3.

When: Mondays through Thursdays, Nov. 6 to Nov. 21

Where: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Watson Island

Price: $37 (10 percent discount off regular price)- Single-Day General Admission for One Adult (Ages 10 and Up). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

